People told to take part in Palle Pragathi

People told to take part in Palle Pragathi
Sarpanch Bandaru Shailaja Agireddy called upon villagers to take part in the second phase of Palle Pragathi programme sheduled from January 2 to 12.

Chevella: Sarpanch Bandaru Shailaja Agireddy called upon villagers to take part in the second phase of Palle Pragathi programme sheduled from January 2 to 12. She conducted a grama sabha in grama panchayat office here on Wednesday.

She listed the activities that are to be taken up in the Palle Pragathi. She thanked villagers for their cooperation during the 30-day action plan. MPTCs, Upa Sarpanch, ward members, cooption members, panchayat secretary, Anganwadi teachers, ASHA workers, and villagers were present.

Top