People want BJP to win in Huzurabad: Central Minister

Karimnagar: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has failed miserably to keep his promise of celebrating the Telangana Liberation Day officially, criticised Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan.

During the statehood movement, KCR and TRS leaders demanded an official celebration of the Liberation Day on September 17 to mark the liberation of Telangana from tyrannical Nizam rule. But after coming to power, the CM became silent fearing MIM's Owaisi, he alleged.

Addressing a press conference at Huzurabad on Sunday, Muraleedharan said that when Telangana was formed, people had high hopes on KCR, but he failed to fulfil them. There was no Dalit CM, no Liberation Day and no double bedroom houses, said the Union minister.

Muraleedharan alleged that Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation project had become like an ATM for the KCR family. The Rs 40,000 crore project grew into a Rs 1,30,000 crore project and commissions from its construction went to the KCR family. The TRS government also failed to construct 70,000 houses allotted by the Centre and diverted Rs 7,500 crore of Rs 15,738 crore given under the NREGA, he pointed out.

He added that the CM has done nothing for the backward classes. BJP leader said that PM Narendra Modi gave 40 per cent of posts to OBCs in the Central Cabinet. He added that the TRS government has lost public confidence and people want to change this government.

The TRS won in 2018 due to the incompetence of the Congress. After that the people put their trust in the BJP.

Four MP seats, Dubbak by-election, GHMC elections proved that the people want change, he said.

The Huzurabad by-election is a warning to KCR and a turning point in the history of Telangana. KCR's family rule is coming to an end. There was also opposition to KCR in his own family, which would also come out soon one day, Muraleedharan said.

Muraleedharan stated that KCR remembered Dalits after seven and a half years because of the by-election and added that BJP welcomes Dalit Bandhu, but the scheme has to be extended to other castes by giving them Rs 10 lakh. Former minister E Rajender and ex-MP AP Jithender Reddy were present.