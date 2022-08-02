People want corruption-free govt in state: Bandi Sanjay

Karimnagar: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed that he would start his third leg of padayatra from Yadagirigutta on Tuesday to create awareness among people to end corrupt TRS family rule in the State.

He said that the Chief Minister made a visit to Delhi when the people were reeling due to floods. Bandi demanded to know why the CM KCR went to Delhi and whom he met.

Bandi Sanjay criticised that the State government was not able to pay the wages to employees, students in Basara IIIT were being fed poor quality food and when the opposition parties leaders visited the college to take notice of the issues that were troubled and cases were filed against them.

The BJP leader said that the people of Telangana want a corruption-free, family-free, double-engine government like Modi at the Centre. The corporate colleges were given flexibility to collect fees during the Covid period and then announced holidays after collecting fees.

He alleged that TRS leaders were involved in the operations of big colleges. He said that his second edition of the padayatra went well and many national leaders participated in the padayatra and stood behind him.