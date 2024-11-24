People want Eknath Shinde to become Chief Minister again: Shivaji

Hyderabad: Stating that the victory of Mahayuti in the State elections was the victory of people of Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena Party (Shinde) Telangana State president Sinkaru Shivaji on Saturday said that people want Eknath Shinde to be the Chief Minister once again.

The Shiv Sena leaders celebrated the victory of Mahayuti at the party office in the city on Saturday. He said that people of Maharashtra have taught a lesson to Uddhav Thackrey, who left Hindutva.

“People of Maharashtra have given befitting lesson with votes to Thackrey, who had mortgaged party’s ideologies to Congress for the post of chief minister.

He expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah will support Eknath Shinde as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Shivaji said that Telangana state was also ready to make the Shiv Sena party a strong force. He asked the activists to work for the solution of public issues. Shiv Sena leaders Suravansi Ramesh, Raj Rao, Pantul Mahesh, Jumpula Sai, Ajay, Maruti, Rahul, Rama Krishna and others were also present.