People will forget TV Tower and recognise IT Tower in Malakpet now - KTR

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday laid the foundation stone for the IT Tower in Malakpet, which is coming up at a cost of Rs 700 crores.



The Government of Telangana is constructing this State-of-the-Art IT Tower at Malakpet which will be creating about 50,000 IT jobs in Hyderabad city. This IT Tower will be coming up in 11 acres with built-up space in 15,00,000 sft.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone, Minister Rama Rao said that the people will forget Malakpet TV tower and remember this multi-storeyed IT Tower which will become the new symbol of Malakpet. Assuring completion of the works of this IT Tower within 36 months, Rao said that he will ensure IT giants set up their offices here, giving a major boost to the ecosystem. The Malakpet IT Tower will be designed to promote innovation and collaboration, bringing together experts in the field to develop new technologies and applications.

The Minister said that the investor-friendly policies of the Telangana Government gave a major boost to the IT sector in the State, which further attracted global IT companies to set up their offices here, accelerating the overall growth in the State. KTR said that the BRS Government worked on improving the electricity, irrigation, agriculture, and rural development in the first and second terms and has transformed Telangana into a prosperous state in the country. Rao said that Hyderabad stood as a leader in IT job creation for two consecutive years, surpassing Bengaluru.

Rao said that the government was making constant efforts to strengthen the infrastructure and the transport system keeping in mind the future needs of Hyderabad city which is fast growing in all directions. He added that the government was preparing a detailed plan to develop 415 kilometers of metro line which will cover all the areas in Hyderabad city.

The Minister further said that Hyderabad become a shining example when it comes to peacekeeping and harmony. He said that there were no incidents of communal disturbances or lynching, unlike the other states ruled by opposition parties. He appreciated the Muslim community heads for postponing the Milad-un-Nabi processions which coincided with the Ganesh festival. “This is what Hyderabad is known for - Ganga-Jamuna tehzeeb,” he said. Responding to the statement of PM Modi who said BRS's steering is in the hands of Asaduddin Owaisi, KTR said, “I want to clarify that BRS steering is in the hands of CM KCR and MIM’s steering is in the hands of Mr. Asaduddin, but BJP’s steering went into the hands of Adani and not Pradhani (PM).”

He said that Telangana stands at the number one position in crop production in the country but the Modi Government asks the people of Telangana to get habituated to consuming broken rice. He said that PM Modi visited Telangana multiple times but not once did he appreciate the World’s biggest lift irrigation project - the Kaleshwaram project which was constructed in a record time without any support from the Central govt.