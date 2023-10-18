People will not trust KCR

Jangaon: The people will not trust the words of Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, Jangaon DCC president and former MLA Kommuri Prathap Reddy said.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Reddy has come down heavily on KCR for claiming undue credit for the Devadula Lift Irrigation Project and Chita Kodur Reservoir. He was referring to the claims of KCR who addressed a public meeting in Jangaon on Monday.

It was the Congress Government which initiated Devadula lift and Chita Kodur reservoir, Kommuari said.

“KCR is a master in hoodwinking the people by making hollow promises,” Kommuri said, referring to KCR’s promise of making Cheryal a new revenue division after winning the next election. “KCR who promised to develop an industrial corridor between Jangaon and Hyderabad, leather park food processing unit etc failed totally,” he added.

“KCR who plundered the resources of Telangana wants to make a mark in the national politics, only to expand his loot,” Kommuri said.

BRS nominee Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who won Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency twice, needs to tell what he has done to unemployed youth, Kommuri said. Palla is a man of business and it’s difficult to believe his service motto, the DCC chief said. Claiming himself as a local man, Kommuri appealed to people to give him the mandate.

Maddur ZPTC Giri Kondal Reddy, senior leaders V Satyanarayana, Kancha Ramulu, Ch Dayakar Reddy, V Malla Reddy, J Siddha Reddy and U Ravi Yadav were among others present.