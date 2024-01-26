People's mandate has proved arrogance and autocracy has no place in Telangana state- Governor Dr Tamilisai

Hyderabad: Stating that Telangana society has put an end to ten year dictatorial tenure and formed peoples government, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said that the people's mandate has declared that arrogance and autocracy has no place in Telangana state.

The Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday unfurled the National Flag on the occasion of 75th Republic Day here at Public Gardens. The Governor was critical of previous rule in her address. The Governor said that the Constitution has gained significance for elevating the country as one nation by uniting multiple races and castes. The constitution gave people enough powers to remove the rulers who rule against the spirit of the Constitution through struggle and verdict of election.

Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Telangana society had put an end to ten year 'dictatorial tenure' and formed 'peoples government'. "The people's mandate has declared arrogance and autocracy has no place in Telangana state. We are reconstructing the ruined constitutional body, systems and values in the state. The fruits of democracy, development and welfare will reach the people if the government works as per the spirit of the constitution.

Unilateral decisions and dictatorial approaches are against the principles of governance," said the Governor.









The Governor further said that the government was striving with the objective of providing equal opportunities and rendering social justice. She said that two of the six guarantees were already implemented. She said that over 11 crore women utilised free bus service. Four other guarantees will be implemented in 100 days, she said.

The Governor said that due to the mismanagement by the previous government, the state was witnessing the financial crisis. She said that over 1.25 crore applications were received and over one crore wanted

benefits among five guarantees. She informed that the process of reforms was going on in TSPSC. She also said that 24 hours of quality power was given to the farmers. Rythu Bharosa was already being paid. "The past government was not accessible to the people. There was no mechanism to wipe out tears of the common man. Democratic government is taking up the Praja Vaani program," said Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The Governor said that the Constitution was not a mere lawyer's document, but a vehicle of life and its spirit is always a spirit of age.