People’s mandate is clear, they want BJP rule next in State: Eatala

Hyderabad: BJP Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender on Wednesday said that despite money distribution by the family members of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, people have given a clear mandate that it is the BJP which has the responsibility of ruling the state next.

Addressing a press conference here along with BJP leaders A Maheshwar Reddy and others, Eatala Rajender said that there were two reasons for the victory of the party. “People want to have a bomb-blast free country and peaceful atmosphere and it will be BJP which will be responsible to rule the state in the coming days,” said Rajender. He said that the BJP's votes increased by 22 per cent since the Assembly elections, and that there was no improvement in the tally of the Congress and BRS parties.

The BJP leader said that they would want the Congress to continue ruling for five years. “If they fall by fighting among themselves what can we do? If people don't like them they will thrash them. We will not betray the trust the people of Telangana have placed in us,” said Rajender.

He lashed out at the Chief Minister, stating that the latter boasted that Malkajgiri was his seat. “Have you seen what kind of judgment people give? No matter how much malicious propaganda is done, the CM's family members themselves distributed the money but they could not succeed,” said Rajender.