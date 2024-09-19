People’s support for PM Modi makes Cong, Rahul launch false propaganda: Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP MP and party OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman lashed out at the Congress party, its MP Rahul Gandhi and Nehru's family for spreading false propaganda, since they could not digest people appreciating the good governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the country.

Addressing the media on Wednesday while presenting the 100-day performance of Modi-3.0, he said that the Congress MP was not ready to accept the people's verdict and he was going abroad and was spewing poison on the country. Rahul Gandhi stated that there is no democracy in India and such remarks against the country and the Prime Minister have become routine for Rahul Gandhi, he added.

On the 100-day performance of Modi-3.0, he said Rs 15 lakh crore was invested in creating basic infrastructure in agriculture and other key sectors in the first 100 days after coming to power for the third time. The Centre has brought several reforms to make the lives of the poor, middle class and backward classes comfortable. Besides, focusing on technology and creating favourable conditions for ease of doing business.

Steps have been taken to strengthen the fisheries with five integrated aqua parks and Rs 12,100 core provided to the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) to improve the efficiency of the irrigation sector.

Steps have been taken to spend Rs 28,600 crore to establish 12 industrial smart cities, one in Zaheerabad of Telangana to make the country a manufacturing hub. Dr Laxman said that the Centre also encouraging electrical vehicles and electric ambulance production with Rs 10,000 crore investments.

Besides, metro railway projects, education and medical sectors were given priority, and the Ayushman Bharat Scheme has been extended to senior citizens of 70 years and above, benefitting six crore persons.