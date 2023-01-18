PepsiCo plans big expansion in city

Hyderabad: American multinational food company PepsiCo is planning to expand big in the city.

The Global Business Services Centre of PepsiCo which started with just 250 employees in 2019 has become 2,800 strong now and plans to grow to 4,000 within the next one and half years. Roberto Azevedo, EVP corporate affairs, PepsiCo, met Minister KT Rama Rao at Telangana Pavilion on the sidelines of World Economic Forum and discussed various plans of the company in Telangana.

The minister expressed happiness over the rapid growth of PepsiCo's centre in Hyderabad. He assured that the State government would extend all possible cooperation for all future investments of the company. PesiCo GBS is currently delivering critical products and solutions for company operations and digitalising HR, and financial services of the company.

PepsiCo is keen to participate in sustainability initiatives in partnership with the State government, including improving water efficiency, re-cycling and re-use of plastics. During the meeting, the manufacturing opportunities for popular PepsiCo food products in the State were also discussed.