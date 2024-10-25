Pharma India Expo - A Beacon for the Pharma Sector & Healthcare Sectors

The pharmaceutical sector in India is witnessing tremendous growth, and Hyderabad has become the heart of this thriving industry, Dr. Viinay Sarikonda, Renowned Entrepreneur and Business man. He attended the Pharma India Expo 2024 as a distinguished Cheif Guest. This prestigious event is being held from October 24th to 26th at the HITEX Exhibition Center in Hyderabad. The expo is jointly organized by the Indian Exhibition Services CEO, Swadeshi Kumar, and Genesys Informatic India Private Limited and Merit Maxx Healthcare 24/7 Private Limited

Pharma India Expo 2024 - International Exhibition on PHARMA, HEALTHCARE & TECHNOLOGY focuses on the Current Challenges, Innovation, Opportunities & Advanced Technology in Pharma & Healthcare Industries. The event is a premier global platform, where professionals to practitioners to partners, come under one roof to discuss the path-breaking revelations in the world of Pharma, Healthcare & Technology over the journey.

Pharma India Expo 2024 is catering 250+ Participants, 15000+ attendees, 700+ Unique Organization representatives, 100+ Eminent Speakers across the Globe.

This expo would gather industry Experts to showcase their brand to a targeted and influential audiences, with the latest advancements and discuss key trends in the Pharma and Healthcare Industries, including potential partners, & industry experts, researchers, Healthcare & Pharma Technology authorities, and enforcement agencies, Manufactures, policymakers, industry representatives, academicians and students working in the fields of Pharma-Healthcare- Technologies.

Dr. Viinay Sarikonda said Merit Maxx Healthcare 24/7 Private Limited is Transforming World Top Rated Technologies in Healthcare.

Using Micro Bots and AI Technology which will be cure cancer and brain haemoraages more effectively which is more 80 to 90 % Cure. One european company is Planning To start a Manufacturing Unit in Hyderabad. Which will Help the Patients to Cure cancer and brain Haemorage in Affordable Price and Save the patients with this Technology.

Merit Maxx Healthcare 24/7 Is Promoting Medical Toursim and Medical Tourism Certification. Medical Tourism Certification will Bring International Standards for Healthcare industry and Create a Value to Healthcare industry in India.

India is "Pharmacy of the World." Even during critical times like the COVID-19 pandemic, India supplied vaccines and essential medicines to numerous countries. India is fulfilling the drug demand of nations like the USA UK, & Canda contributing sixty percent of the global vaccine production—a matter of great pride. Additionally, India provides affordable medicines to African, Latin American, and Southeast Asian countries.

No matter the crisis, India always stands as a pillar of support to the world. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian pharmaceutical and healthcare industries played a crucial role in protecting the world. Several Hyderabad-based companies rose to the occasion in the fight against the pandemic. Pharmaceutical giants such as Cipla, Sun Pharma, and Dr. Reddy’s significantly ramped up the production of critical COVID-19 treatment drugs like Remdesivir, Favipiravir, and steroids. Through the "Vaccine Maitri" initiative, India supplied vaccines to as many as 95 countries. India's swift response, including the supply of medical equipment, PPE kits, and ventilators, helped save countless lives globally during the crisis.

I can confidently assert that India is poised for even greater growth through the Pharma India Expo, and Hyderabad will ascend to even higher levels of prominence. We have witnessed numerous innovations at this event, and in the coming days, technology will play an even more pivotal role in the pharmaceutical industry. I firmly believe that the products showcased here will bring light and hope to countless lives.