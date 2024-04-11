Phule is role model for all says DC BM Santhosh

The district Collector BM Santhosh has stated that Mahatama Jyotirao Phule is a role model for all the Indians.

In a grand celebration of 198th Birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyoti Rao phoole organised by the auspices of BC welfare department in the Integrated District Collector office Gadwal.

On this occasion the district Collector BM Santhosh along with the additional collectors Apoorva Chauhan and Musini Venkateshwarlu paid their floral tributes to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on Thursday.

On this occasion the district Collector said that Mahatma Phule was great person who always fought for the welfare of back ward classes and women education tirelessly.He had extended his services to empower the women and weaker sections through out his life along with his wife Savitri ba phoole.He also added that it is very happy movement that the government is celebrating his birthday officially.

The additional collectors Apoorva Chauhan, Musini Venkateshwarlu, AO BHADRAPPA,BC welfare department incharge officer Swetha Priya Darshini,SC Corporation ED Ramesh babu,DY SO BS Anand and other officials were participated.



