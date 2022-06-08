PIL seeks direction to CBI to probe Sai Ganesh suicide

Hyderabad: Advocate-General Banda Shivananda Prasad on Tuesday submitted an interim report on the investigation by the police into the suicide of Sai Ganesh.

The counsel for the petitioner (PIL) D Krishnaiah of Hanumanpally village , Kozigi mandal, Mahbubnagar district, seeking a CBI inquiry into the suicide of Sai Ganesh in Khammam on April 16, 2022, informed the Chief Justice Division Bench that grand mother of Sai Ganesh has also filed a petition with a plea to hand over the investigation to CBI and sought a direction to the State government to provide security to her family.

Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma's division bench, while taking the interim report on the investigation on record, directed the High Court registry to furnish a copy of the report to the counsel for the petitioner within seven days and posted the PIL, along with the writ petition filed by grandmother of Ganesh gafter four weeks for further hearing and response by other officials in the PIL.

The petitioner contended that Ganesh was falsely implicated in 8-10 criminal cases by the Khammam police on the insistence of Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Minister for Transport, as he could not digest the popularity of Ganesh in Khammam town, and the latter questioned the minister's policies on social media platforms in April.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice S C Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, issued notices to the Secretary, Union Home Ministry, Principal Secretary (Home), CP Khammam, SHO, II Town PS Khammam, Director, CBI, Transport Minister, Prasanna Krishna, TRS leader of Khammam, and Saraiah CI, III Town PS Khammam.