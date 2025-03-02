Another tiger found dead in MP, fourth death in a month

Another magnificent tiger’s lifeless body was discovered, hidden within the underbrush in Balaghat forest area. This latest tragedy marks the fourth loss of a tiger in just one month, casting a shadow over the conservation and protection of the members of the big cat family in Madhya Pradesh, which is known as ‘Tiger state’ in India.

L Krishnamoorthy, Additional Principal Chief Forest Conservator (wildlife) of forest; Madhya Pradesh, confirmed the grim discovery and informed IANS, "The tiger's carcass was found in the Kodmi beat of the Mundiwara circle, within the Katangi range on Saturday."

Although the initial investigation dismisses poaching, the matter is far from resolved. "The case is under investigation," he said.

Preliminary findings by wildlife officials and veterinarians, point to starvation and dehydration as potential causes for the tiger's death.

“It was a male tiger. It might have struggled as a sinister wire noose found around the neck of the carcass,” the official said.

The investigation reveals a harrowing tale as a noose found around its neck and the helpless animal inflicted grievous injuries, ultimately rendering the tiger unable to eat, leading to a slow and agonising death.

Though the discovery of a snare reveals a more harrowing tale, if insiders are believed, the tiger became entangled in the snare, normally poachers use to trap warthogs, wild boars and other animals.

The tiger might have battled for life while attempting to break free. Experts surmise the animal might have been ensnared for approximately 15 days.

Unconfirmed reports also said a day before the tiger’s death, the beat staff had seen the tiger in the same area, but its dire condition went unnoticed.

Tragically, when forest staff set out to locate the tiger on Saturday morning, they found its lifeless body concealed among the bushes. Upon receiving the information, range officers swiftly arrived on the scene. Senior officials were notified, and veterinarians conducted an on-site post-mortem before disposing of the remains.

The nefarious wire snare found around the tiger's neck is typically used by hunters at the forest-field border to capture wild boars.

The Forest Department currently theorises that the snare was intended for a boar, and the tiger was an unintended victim. Nonetheless, the possibility of poaching cannot be entirely discounted.

In a related incident, the carcass of another tiger was unearthed in the Karakati area, within the Pali range of Umaria district's Forest Division, just two weeks ago. However, forest officials have ruled out poaching as all body parts of the animal were intact.