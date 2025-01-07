Pilligundla Colony Residents Seek Justice Over Anjaneya Swamy Temple Land Dispute

Gadwal: The residents of Pilligundla Colony in Jogulamba Gadwal district have submitted an appeal to the District Collector, seeking intervention in a dispute regarding the vacant land belonging to the Anjaneya Swamy Temple in the colony.

According to the residents, the temple was constructed with contributions from the local community and support from the Hamali Association, which reportedly donated 20 plots for the temple's establishment. The temple has since become an integral part of the colony, with residents regularly visiting it for worship and using its premises for community events, including weddings.

However, the temple's priest, Krishna Sagar Iyer, supported by certain political representatives, has allegedly restricted the use of the vacant land within the temple premises for weddings and other community functions. Instead, plans are underway to construct a function hall on the land and charge fees for its use, which has caused unrest among the residents.

The residents argue that such restrictions are unjust, as the temple serves all Hindus in the colony. They also object to the claim that the temple belongs exclusively to the Hamali Association, which undermines the unity and harmony of the community. "No Christian or Muslim community ever declares their place of worship as exclusive to a particular group. Why then is this being done with our temple?" questioned a resident.

The residents expressed concerns that such actions and statements might incite religious and social tensions within the colony. They emphasized that Pilligundla Colony is home to people from various castes and communities who live in harmony.

Efforts to resolve the issue through the Municipal Commissioner have been unsuccessful, as details about the 20 plots donated by the Hamali Association remain unclear. The residents urged the District Collector to ensure that the vacant land within the temple premises remains accessible for community functions, especially for economically weaker sections who cannot afford to host events elsewhere.

"We, the residents of Pilligundla Colony, humbly request the District Collector to intervene and protect the interests of the poor by preserving the vacant land for communal use," the petition concluded.