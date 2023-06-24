Pilot Rohit Reddy escapes unhurt in an accident

Panjugula Rohit Reddy MLA from Tandur in Telangana escaped unhurt when his SUV met with an accident at Miyaru village in Karkala rural police limits at mid morning on Saturday in Karnataka.

Mr. Reddy was travelling from Mangalore to Sringeri for a darshan of Sringeri Sharadamba temple. His Pajero veered off the road due to the vehicle sustaining a tyre burst. The vehicle was negotiating a curve when the incident happened.

The vehicle sustained major damage. Mr. Reddy later continued his journey to Sringeri stated the Karkala Rural police sources.

His Personal Assistant Mr. Johnson told Hans India that Mr Reddy was safe and continued his journey.