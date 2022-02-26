Pilot, trainee pilot die in chopper crash in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Two persons including a pilot and a trainee pilot were died in chopper crash incident here at Tungaturthi village of Peddavoora mandal in Nalgonda district on Saturday.

Local farmers who noticed the flames and smoke alerted the police officials who rushed to the spot along with fire tenders. The fire officials brought the flames under control.

The reason for the cause of the mishap and the whereabouts of the victims are yet to be known.