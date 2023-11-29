Live
- Brothers stabbed to death after fight over alcohol in UP, six held
- UP govt tables second supplementary budget
- Delhi court to hear Lava chief's bail plea in Vivo PMLA case on Dec 4
- More people in Gaza could die of diseases than bombings: WHO chief
- Cabinet okays drone scheme for women self-help groups
- New AI model to predict physical & mental development in preemies
- IMD warns of cyclonic development, anticipates weather turbulence across multiple regions
- Cabinet clears Rs 11.8 lakh cr scheme for free foodgrain to poor
- Mock drill by Waltair division at Simhachalam
- California tries to fight 'tranq' threat with tougher punishment
Just In
Pink wave certain: Jagadish Reddy
Encourages youth to counter misinformation on social media
Suryapet: In the culmination of the election campaign in Suryapet, Minister and BRS candidate Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy expressed unwavering confidence in the Pink wave, stating that a third consecutive victory is inevitable. Addressing the gathering on Tuesday, the minister declared that BRS is poised for a clean sweep across all 12 constituencies in the joint Nalgonda region.
Reddy urged the youth to channel their enthusiasm over the next two days to counteract the misinformation circulating on social media. Emphasising the public’s readiness to secure victory for BRS, he highlighted the overwhelming response witnessed throughout the campaign.
Dismissing the opposition, Reddy asserted that, regardless of the Congress party’s deceitful tactics, the people remain steadfast in their support for BRS. Mocking the Congress leaders who make promises on bond papers, Reddy suggested that they should furnish a bond to the Election Commission guaranteeing the implementation of their proclaimed six assurances.
In his final appeal, Reddy called upon the electorate to assess the progress made under the rule of both Congress and BRS in all constituencies before casting their votes.