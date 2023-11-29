Pink wave certain: Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: In the culmination of the election campaign in Suryapet, Minister and BRS candidate Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy expressed unwavering confidence in the Pink wave, stating that a third consecutive victory is inevitable. Addressing the gathering on Tuesday, the minister declared that BRS is poised for a clean sweep across all 12 constituencies in the joint Nalgonda region.

Reddy urged the youth to channel their enthusiasm over the next two days to counteract the misinformation circulating on social media. Emphasising the public’s readiness to secure victory for BRS, he highlighted the overwhelming response witnessed throughout the campaign.

Dismissing the opposition, Reddy asserted that, regardless of the Congress party’s deceitful tactics, the people remain steadfast in their support for BRS. Mocking the Congress leaders who make promises on bond papers, Reddy suggested that they should furnish a bond to the Election Commission guaranteeing the implementation of their proclaimed six assurances.

In his final appeal, Reddy called upon the electorate to assess the progress made under the rule of both Congress and BRS in all constituencies before casting their votes.