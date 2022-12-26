Plan to train 3,000 women in tailoring gets underway

Jangaon: In a bid to empower the local women, the State government has come up with a Tailoring Scheme at Palakurthi in Jangaon district on Monday.

Inaugurating the scheme, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that this is first of its kind in the State. As many as 3,000 women will be trained in tailoring in the three-month programme jointly funded (Rs 5 crore) by the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and Stree Nidhi.

Referring to the upcoming projects– Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Sangem mandal in Warangal district, and Mini Textile Park at Kodakandla in Jangaon district, the Minister said that there would be a huge demand for trained women tailors in the near future.

In about three months, another batch of women will also be trained and it will be a continuous programme. Although the women below the age of 35 years are eligible for the jobs in textile parks, others will also be given training in tailoring so that they could sustain on their own, Errabelli said. He assured that any work order belonging to government will be given to these trained women

He said that women in Jangaon district who are engaged in mango and custard apple business will be trained in Hyderabad. Telangana government has business understanding with Amazon and Flipkart, the two famous online commerce platforms, to sell the self help groups' products, he added. The Minister said that the government will construct Mahila Samakhya Buildings in every village where women can gather and think about their business plans.

Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary to PR & RD department, tailoring training programmes to women has a lot of future for the locals. If the skilled manpower is not available locally, the textile industry managements will hire it from other places. To avoid it, the minister planned tailoring training in Palakurthi, he added.

Jangaon district Collector Ch Sivalingaiah called upon women to utilize the government programmes that were aimed at their empowerment. The women will also be trained in designing, he added. Jangaon ZP chairman P Sampath Reddy, additional collector Praful Desai and DRDA PD Sriram Reddy were among others present.