Plasma donation is a social responsibility : CP Sajjanar

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police in association with Soceity for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) on Friday, felicitated 252 plasma yodhas/warriors who donated plasma to 400 recepients post their recovery from Covid 19.



Actor Chiranjeevi, was felicitated with a memento by Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, VC Sajjanar, in presence of SCSC General secretary Krishna Yedula and other police officers.

A short video clip regarding plasma donation was telecast at the event.

For creating awareness on plasma donation, plasma awareness banner was launched by VC Sajjanar and Chiranjeevi along with the police officers.

Chiranjeevi said, "Plasma is the only solution till the vaccine is invented. Plasma donation is the Sanjeevani to critical Covid patients. People should be aware on importance of plasma donation in the current situation and requested all the recovered persons to come forward and support."

He requested all the Covid-19 Warriors who fought the virus should come forward to donate Plasma. Their 500 ml Plasma will save three persons.Three needy persons will get RBC, Plasma, Platelets. One can recover the plasma within 72 hours.

Cyberabad police SCSC donated 10 lakh food packets and 1.35 lakh grocery kits to the poor, needy and destitute people. To help Thalassemia patients (specifically children), Dialysis, Cancer, Accident patients, ladies who are in need of Blood regularly Cyberabad Police till date collected 5,322 units of blood he added.

CP requested the public to be alert regarding plasma donation fraudsters. Fraudsters encashing innocent people in the name of plasma donations. CP warned the people who are cheating in the name of plasma donors and asked the public to report to the number 9490617444.

SCSC General secretary, Krishna Yedula said that Cyberabad police collected thousands of people database of donors. It is not so easy to match the blood of donors and recipient.

SCSC launched an online link recently called donateplasma.scsc.in developed to connect the plasma donors and recipients on one platform. This online platform link shall ensure that all the plasma donors are registered and a database is maintained. The request registered are flashed to all donors registered by notifications immediately.

Cyberabad Police and SCSC are conducting regualr blood/plasma donation drives across Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad. Requested public to come forward donate blood by entering your details in the dedicated portal link. Register at https://donateplasma.scsc.in/ . Contact: 9000257058, 9490617440