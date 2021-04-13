Plea against CM KCR Sagar meet quashed

Hyderabad: The High Court Chief Justice, Hima Kohli, on Tuesday dismissed the hearing of the House Motion Petition, which was filed by the farmers to hold and not to grant permission for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's public meeting in Nagarjunasagar.

The farmers mentioned in the petition that the meeting was scheduled to be held on April 14, in their lands without their permission and questioned how the ruling party can conduct a huge public meeting with lakhs of people amid increasing Covid-19 cases.

Earlier, the Bench rejected the petition filed by farmers on Monday seeking adjournment of the House in this regard. Later a House Motion Petition was filed.

However, on Tuesday, the Chief Justice of the High Court rejected the hearing of the House Motion Petition. The Bench opined that there was no urgency in the matter, and would hear the matter on Wednesday in the regular court proceedings.