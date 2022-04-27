Plenary goal to focus on KCR 3.0

Hyderabad: All eyes are now on the political roadmap which TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to unveil at the party's 21 formation day on Tuesday. This resolution assumes greater importance in view of the latest political developments where political strategist Prashant Kishor refused to join the Congress party.

Kishor, it may be recalled, had spent two days with KCR and held detailed discussions of the political situation in the state and poll prospects of TRS and his plans to bring all anti-BJP parties on one platform led by the Congress party. It was being speculated that KCR had advised PK not to join Congress. He is also said to have expressed his reservations in joining the Congress-led alliance. A day after his return to Delhi, PK announced that he was not joining Congress. The event is also expected to mark the sounding of the poll bugle for the 2023 state assembly polls, with the ruling party setting its eyes for a third straight term since coming to power in 2014. During the day-long celebrations at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in the city from 11 am, the party will showcase its strength, the Telangana development model, and achievements of the TRS government in the last seven years.

The TRS government has launched more than three dozen-odd welfare schemes in the last seven years. Some popular welfare schemes are: Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, Dharani, Kanti Velugu, KCR Kit, Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha, Haritha Haram, Kalyana Lakshmi- Shaadi Mubarak, Arogya Lakshmi, Asara pensions, housing for the poor, sheep distribution, T-fiber and WE Hub for women entrepreneurs.



Though the plenary will adopt 11 resolutions, political resolution will be the most important one as it will present a roadmap for next general elections and the role of TRS in national politics, particularly to unseat the BJP. The possibility of announcing his decision to form a national party and seek the support of other like-minded parties to support him is also not ruled out.

The plenary will also pass resolution on the Centre's economic policies and how it had 'badly failed' in taking the nation in the direction of achieving the US $5 trillion economy. Speaker after speaker will lash at the BJP and will call them as a party which believes in raking up religious tempers across the country for narrow political gains. If not checked it would prove to be worse than cancer, KCR feels. The plenary will also discuss how the Covid pandemic played havoc with economy, how demonetisation gave negative results and the Centre's incompetence in handling farmers' issue.