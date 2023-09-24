PM flags off Kacheguda to Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Kacheguda to Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express on Sunday and this is the third Vande Bharat train to start from Telangana.

Along with this service, Prime Minister also flagged more eight Vande Bharat Expresses .These services will boost connectivity across eleven states namely Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gujarat.Indian Railways has said that new trains will be the fastest on routes of their operation and will help save considerable time for the passengers.

this new train is more comfortable and spacious compare from previous Vande Bharat express.

Speaking on th Occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated the introduction of these Vande Bharat trains will herald a new standard of rail service in the country and these trains will be equipped with world-class amenities and advanced safety features, including Kavach technology.

Kacheguda to Yesvantpur regular service will start from Monday.According to the railway, the chair car will cost Rs 1,540 and the executive class Rs 2,865 between Yesvantpur and Kacheguda. However, the fares will be slightly higher but it more comfortable and safe compare to another express trains for the journey between Kacheguda and Yesvantpur—Rs 1,600 for the chair car and Rs 2915 for the executive class tickets.

Train No. 20703, the Kacheguda-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express, will depart from Kacheguda at 5.30 am and will arrive at Yesvantpur at 2 pm on the same day. It will also stop at Mahbubnagar at 6.49/6.50 am, Kurnool City at 8.24/8.25 am, Anantapur at 10.44/10.45 am and Dharmavaram at 11.14/11.15 am.

