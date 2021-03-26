‘PM KCR, PM KCR,’ chants Malla Reddy

Hyderabad: There is one and only one solution to the problems faced by the nation. That is making K Chandrasekhar Rao Prime Minister of India. If he becomes the Prime Minister, he will solve all the problems being faced by the people.

This is not a quote from any election speech. It is a statement made by Minister for Labour Ch Malla Reddy in the State Assembly on Thursday while replying to a discussion on the budgetary demands.

He said all States were looking towards Telangana as KCR had found solutions to all the problems Telangana had faced before bifurcation of the State. He had provided free power, drinking water, irrigated water, Asara pensions and what not.

He said why he was saying that KCR should become the prime minister was because the national parties had failed in resolving the problems of the common man which have been there for several decades. They are not innovative and still talk of old schemes which really do not change the fortunes of the people.

He said it was unfortunate that many parts of the country are still grappling with problems like non-availability of drinking water, health etc. "If KCR becomes PM

he will ensure that all villages in all the States will have power and will change the history of the country," the minister added.