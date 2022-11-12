PM Modi arrives at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Begumpet airport from Visakhapatnam. The State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, TRS Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP leaders received the PM. PM Modi will address a sabha nearby Begumpet airport. Tight security has deployedby SPG at the ground and thorough checks underway while allowing the public, workers and leaders into the ground. It is said that the PM Modi will address the sabha for about 20 minutes and head to Ramagundam. He is likely to address a massive public meeting in Ramagundam after dedicating RFCL to nation. BJP senior leader Dr laxman presented the PM Modi a book on the occasion. The other leaders too felicitated the Prime Minister on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Visakhapatnam is one of the ancient cities with a rich history of maritime and trade. While the focus is on creating advanced infrastructure, the vision is also on inclusive growth, stressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Addressing a massive public gathering at Andhra University Engineering College grounds in Visakhapatnam wherein over 3-lakh people arrived to witness the event, the Prime Minister said even as some of the countries suffer from economic crisis, India continues to grow.

After launching and stone-laying developmental projects virtually worth about Rs 15,200 crore in Visakhapatnam, the Prime Minister dedicated two of the projects to the nation. "The Centre is committed to the development of the country through schemes and development works," the PM underlined.

A modal transport system is the way of life in every city and Visakhapatnam is moving towards it as well, the PM said. "AP people are special as they are friendly and talented. Be it education or enterprise, medical profession or technology, people of Andhra Pradesh have carved a mark in various fields they have embarked upon," the PM observed.

In his address, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Andhra Pradesh is yet to recover from the bifurcation loss and every support that arrives from the Centre will be well-utilised. Despite the challenges, the CM mentioned that the state is moving towards the path of welfare schemes and development. "Except the state's development, the government has no other agenda," the CM mentioned.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnaw said India was witnessing a phenomenal transformation under the able leadership of Narendra Modi. Railway stations across the nation will be developed as a world class model.

The dais was shared by Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, the state Chief Minister and the Union Railway Minister.

The AP government has taken all efforts to make the event a grand success. From Visakhapatnam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving for Hyderabad.