PM Modi flags of Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad - Tirupati

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express Train connecting Secunderabad with Tirupati on Saturday. This is the second Vande Bharat train to start from Telangana within three months.

Around 60 students who are traveling in inaugural tains were brimming with joy they let the experience of travelling in India's fastest train and also had a wonderful experiences interacting with Prime Minister.

The train will cover the whole distance in 8 hours and 30 minutes, which is much less as compared to 12 hours taken by most of the existing services.The train is equipped with regenerative braking system to prevent loss of energy while braking at high speeds. The locomotive draws power from the overhead power lines and the same is utilised to run the motors for application of brakes. When sudden brakes are applied, the motors work as 'alternators' to flow the electricity in the reverse direction," explained the loco pilot.

According to SCR officials,The train's regular operations will begin on Sunday.The train will make travel seamless for those visiting the spiritual city of Tirupati from Hyderabad.The semi-high speed train will have four halts at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, Nellore, Tirupati. The train will make travel seamless for those visiting the spiritual city of Tirupati from Hyderabad.The Secunderabad to Tirupati Vande Bharat will depart at 6 am and reach the destination (Tirupati) at 2:30 pm.