PM Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated several power sector projects to NTPC

Adilabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation of a series of NTPC projects worth Rs 30,023 crore on Monday, signalling a significant leap towards sustainable development and economic growth.
The power sector development projects include:
Dedication of Unit #2 (800 MW) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (Stage-I), Dedication of Unit-2 (660 MW) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (3x600 MW) and laid foundation of Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2X800 MW).
Modi also dedicated a fly ash-based Weight Aggregate Plant at the Sipat Super Thermal Power Station and STP Water to Green Hydrogen Plant at NTPC NETRA Campus. Besides, he laid the foundation of a Flue gas CO2 to 4G Ethanol Plant at Lara Super Thermal Power Station, Sea Water to Green Hydrogen Plant at NTPC Simhadri and laid the foundation of Fly Ash Based FALG Aggregate Plant at Korba Super Thermal Power Station.