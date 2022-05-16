PM Modi pats Bandi, lauds success of his juggernaut

Hyderabad: The BJP has sent a clear signal with the Shah meeting that it is going to be BJP v/s TRS in the next Assembly elections in the state. The party is now gearing up for next course of action plan to go deeper into the rural areas and consolidate the gains of the two phases of padayatra by state BJP president Bandi Sanjay.

While the heavily attended public meeting at Tukkuguda helped in bringing better unity and coordination among the rank and file in the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have appreciated the efforts of Bandi Sanjay in taking up Praja Sangrama Yatra.

Modi called up Sanjay on Sunday afternoon, while the latter was on his way to Khammam to meet the family of Sai Ganesh, a BJP activist, who reportedly committed suicide unable to bear the alleged police harassment.

The PM congratulated Sanjay on his successful completion of the padayatra and inquired about the success of the public meeting on Saturday which was addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Prime Minister asked him to convey his appreciation of all those who participated in the yatra.

Sanjay said he drew inspiration from Modi and that it is what he had conveyed to him. He said he had walked 770 kms during the two phases of padayatra.

The PM has also inquired about the people's response. Sanjay said the people expressed their anger and anguish towards Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's governance in Telangana. The PM told him to see that the message goes deep among the people with regard to the Central funds.

The Karimnagar MP said that the party cadre has been working hard to strengthen the party and Modi's appreciation fills new confidence in them.