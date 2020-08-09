PM Modi playing with lives of people, Workers unions: Karimnagar

Karimnagar: As part of the nationwide call, all the workers unions along with people's organisation staged Jail Bharo programme in front of the Collectorate in Karimnagar on Sunday.



Speaking on the occasion, the leaders of the workers union alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is playing with the lives of the people without giving proper guidelines to the people even after coronavirus is spreading at dangerous levels across the country. There is no scope of arresting the persons in the country due to the widespread of coronavirus, they pointed out.

Even after taking up several agitations from July 17 to August 9 across the country by various peoples organisations and workers unions on several people issues, there is no change in the Central government. That is why with the inspiration derived from the Quit India Movement, Jail Bharo programme was taken across the country, they stated.

During coronavirus pandemic, along with the media persons, the frontline warriors - police, health officials and sanitation workers including labourers are facing a lot of problems for their survival. In almost all the countries present across the world, several precautionary steps are taken for preventing the spread of the deadly Coronavirus and to protect the lives of the people. But in India under the leadership of Narendra Modi, people are living under panic situations and are worried about that at what time, what will happen to them.

In the name of coronavirus, the Central government is handing over many government organisations to private and multinational corporate companies and selling public property to foreign companies, they alleged.

The leaders of workers unions demanded to speed up corona tests to every person and provide quality medical treatment to the persons, who are infected with the virus. To support every family below poverty level, the Central government must sanction Rs 7,500 for a period of six months and must deposit the amount directly into their bank account, they added.

CITU district secretary A Ramesh, leaders K Shankar, P Pullaiah, P Ravi, Murali Narasimha Reddy, Sridhar and Sagar, Srinivas, Rythu Sangham president V Venkat Reddy, vice-president Raji Reddy, agriculture workers union president V Raju, leaders Ajay and Srinivas, SFI district secretary Srikanth, KVPS district president Sagar and Suresh, AITUC district president Buchhanna Yadav, A Sammaiah, IFTU district secretary J Prasad, Telangana Agriculture workers union district secretary Srujan Kumar, P Raju, AISF district secretary Manikanta Reddy and Medical representatives union state president Murali and SWF district president P Mallaiah were present along with others.