Karimnagar: Sircilla handloom weaver Hari Prasad was appreciated by Prime Minister Modi in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday.

Handloom weaver Hari Prasad showed off a hand-woven clothe named G-20, Narendra Modi recalled the name of Telangana by mentioning the talent of Siricilla weaver Hariprasad in his speech.

BJP State president MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar watched the Prime Minister's speech in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme with interest, in Karimnagar, explaining the greatness and artistic skill of the handloom workers. The people expressed joy for not only praising Prasad even Siricilla at the national level by PM Modi.