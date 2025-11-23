PM Modi prioritised advancement of backward classes: Dr K Laxman

Rajya Sabha member and BJP OBC Morcha National President Dr K Laxman highlighted that since coming to power, the Modi government has prioritised the advancement of backward classes, giving OBCs key positions in the Union Cabinet and granting constitutional status to the National Backward Class Commission.

He said this while addressing the media on Saturday, after participating in the annual general meeting of the Indian Overseas Bank Other Backwards Class Officer and Award Staff Welfare Association, held at the Constitution Club of India in the national capital. The meeting brought together representatives of OBC associations from across the country to deliberate on welfare issues and challenges faced by OBC employees in the banking sector. Dr Laxman extended special thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continuous efforts toward the welfare of OBCs.

He noted that the government’s decision to conduct a national caste census for the first time will provide accurate caste-wise statistics, enabling comprehensive policy formulation for future generations. He emphasized that Prime Minister Modi has always been committed to the welfare of the poor, vulnerable, and downtrodden. Platforms such as the OBC banking associations, he said, are crucial for ensuring justice in matters of reservations, promotions, and protection of rights.

He welcomed the unity of OBC associations across the country, calling it a positive step toward safeguarding the interests of future generations. Turning to Telangana, Dr Laxman criticised the Congress government for what he described as a “deceitful attitude” toward BCs.

He pointed out that despite promises of 42 percent reservation in local body elections, the state government has failed to prepare the necessary statistics in line with court judgments.

He dismissed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s statement on party-wise reservation as misleading and reflective of Congress’s long history of neglecting BCs.

He recalled how earlier commissions, including the Kaka Kalelkar Commission and the Mandal Commission, were disregarded by Congress governments, which he said is evidence of betrayal of backward classes.