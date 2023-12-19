PM Modi to contest as MP from Telangana!!!

Hyderabad: As the Lok Sabha elections are approaching, the BJP has put a special focus on the southern states. This time the party high command hopes to win the majority of MP seats in the south. For this purpose, it has been decided to field Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Telangana to the Lok Sabha.

It seems that the reason for this decision is that if Modi contests from Telangana, BJP can win majority seats in the state. In the last general election, Modi contested from Varanasi and won. As Modi himself contested in Varanasi, BJP won the maximum number of MP seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The party leaders are planning to follow the same formula in Telangana as well. It is reported that senior party leaders have already made a proposal to Prime Minister Modi.

There are total 17 MP constituencies in Telangana. BJP leaders expect to win at least 12 seats. In the last election, BJP could not make much impact in the southern states. It is known that the senior BJP leaders suffered defeat in the recently held Telangana Assembly elections.

When the Karnataka assembly elections were held in May this year, the BJP failed to retain power. With this, the party leaders have put special focus on these two states in connection with the parliamentary elections. As part of this, there are indications that Prime Minister Modi will contest from Secunderabad or Malkajigiri Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana. It is reported that a decision on this will be taken in the upcoming BJP Parliamentary Committee meeting.