PM Modi to launch Vande Bharat from Secunderabad to Vijayawada

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Vijayawada on January 19. According to the party sources, the Prime Minister will be here for a day's visit. After launching the much-awaited Vande Bharat Express he will lay the foundation stone for the Kazipet workshop and the development works for the Secunderabad railway station project.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the doubling works between Secunderabad and Mahbubnagar. However, it is still not clear if he would address a meeting at the railway station after laying the foundation stone or not. In fact, the party leaders wanted to utilise his visit to address booth-level workers during his visit. But it is not known whether this has been included in his itinerary or not.

The Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Vijayawada has two routes. One is via Kazipet, and another is through Nalgonda.

It may be recalled that on November 11 last year, the Prime Minister had flagged off the first Vande Bharat Express on the Mysuru-Chennai route at Krantiveera Sangolli Railway station in Bengaluru and the 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' train.