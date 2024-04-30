PM Modi to visit Vemulawada on May 8

Karimnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modiis expected to campaign in the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency on May 8.

In view of Prime Minister’s first visit to Vemulawada, the party leadership is making arrangements for his darshan and perform special pujas at Vemulawada Rajanna Temple, popularly known as Dakshina Kashi.

The schedule is being prepared for Modi to address a large public meeting at Vememulawada at 10 am. The complete schedule of the Prime Minister’s visit is likely to be officially revealed in two or three days.