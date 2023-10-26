Live
PM must bring back ex-Navy officials from Qatar: Owaisi
Hyderabad: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must bring back eight former Indian Navy officers who have been handed the death penalty by a court in Qatar.
The Hyderabad MP said it was ‘very unfortunate’ that the ex-naval officers were on the death row.
Owaisi posted on ‘X’ that in August, he had raised the issue of ex-naval officers stuck in Qatar.
"Today they have been sentenced to death. Narendra Modi has boasted about how much “Islamic countries” love him. He must bring our ex-naval officers back. It’s very unfortunate that they face the death row," he said.
Eight former Navy personnel, who have been detained in Qatar for over a year, were handed down death sentence on charges of spying.