PM Narendra Modi visit to Mahbubnagar and Nizamabad, here is the schedule finalised

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his two-day tour visit to Telangana will lay foundation stones and inaugurate development works worth Rs.21,566 crore. These projects will cover various sectors such as roads, railways, petroleum, natural gas, and higher education. The Prime Minister will visit Mahbubnagar district on the 1st of next month and Nizamabad district on the 3rd.



In addition to the official programs, Prime Minister Modi will also participate in and address public meetings organized by the BJP. The schedule for the Prime Minister's visit has been finalized, as announced by Union Minister and BJP State President Kishan Reddy. During the media briefing, Reddy criticized the BRS government in the state and Chief Minister KCR.

There has been a slight change in the Prime Minister's schedule for Mahbubnagar. He will arrive at Shamshabad Airport on October 1 at 1:30 PM and then proceed to Mahbubnagar by helicopter at 1:35 PM. In Mahbubnagar, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development works. He will participate in a public meeting organized by the BJP until 4 PM before returning to Delhi.

For the Nizamabad visit, Modi will arrive in Nizamabad from Bidar, Karnataka, by helicopter at 2:55 PM on October 3. He will then participate in the inauguration of development programs and attend a meeting until 4:45 PM. The Prime Minister will return to Bidar by helicopter at 5 PM and then proceed to Delhi in a special flight.