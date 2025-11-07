PM SHRI funds must be utilised effectively

In-charge District Collector Dr P Srija has directed officials to ensure the effective utilisation of funds sanctioned under the PM SHRI (Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India) scheme, with a focus on enhancing the quality of education in the district.

Chairing a review meeting on Thursday, Dr Srija noted that 28 schools in the district have been selected under the scheme and have received allocations. She instructed officials to make judicious use of these funds to strengthen infrastructure and provide improved learning facilities for students.

The Collector emphasized the need to promote sports development in PM SHRI schools and directed the formation of Youth Eco Clubs to encourage environmental awareness and student participation. She also suggested organising industrial visits for students to broaden their exposure and practical understanding, and asked officials to coordinate with the Transport Department to arrange the required vehicles.