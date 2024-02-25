PM to lay foundation of rail projects costing Rs 230 cr

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate several railway development projects in Telangana on February 26.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said, Modi would lay the foundation stone for the railway development works worth Rs 230 crore. They include 15 Amurth Bharat Railway Stations and 17 railway flyovers and underpasses taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 169 crore.

Besides, the PM will dedicate 32 railway flyovers and underpasses completed with an estimated cost of Rs 221.18 crore. In all, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation and dedicate railway development works of Rs 621 crore. The Amrut Bharat stations include Jadcherla, Gadwal, Shadnagar, Medchal, Medak, Umdanagar, Basara, Yakutpura, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Vikarabad, Pddapali, Mancherial, Warangal and Begumpet.

These stations are designed to provide all necessary facilities keeping in view the passenger traffic at each station. The focus would be on developing iconic station buildings with foot-over bridges connecting all the platforms, parking facilities, escalators, separate entry and exit ways to reduce traffic congestion, facilities for the Divyang persons, illumination of the stations and sign boards, CCTV facility for the security of the passengers. The uniqueness of these stations is that they will be green buildings generating power on their own.

He will lay foundation stones for railway flyovers and underpasses at Bodhan, Mella Cheruvu, Kurumurthi, Chilakamarri, Gowdavalli, Kisara, Ramanthapur, Palata, Kuchavaram, Madanpur and Gadwal in the Hyderabad division and Kurachapali, Velamala, and Chagal in the Secunderabad division, and in Narayanpet under Guntakal division. He will dedicate to the nation 3 railway flyovers and 29 railway underpasses in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Guntur divisions of the South Central Railway, in Telangana and AP.