PM to rally support for Bharat Prasad on March 16

Wanaparthy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Nagarkurnool on March 16 in support of party candidate Bharat Prasad, son of MP Ramulu, for the Lok Sabha elections. The party leadership is making arrangements for a big public meeting. Tight security is being arranged for the meeting in view of the PM’s presence.

National BC Commission’s former member T Achary and district party president Sudhakar Rao on Tuesday visited the sites for Modi’s meeting at Nellikonda chowrasta and Uyyalawada in Nagarkurnool municipal limits. Later, Achary said it was a matter of happiness that Modi is visiting Nagarkrnool for the first time. The party, he stated, was ready to ensure Bharat’s victory; ‘with Modi’s meeting his win is confirmed.’

Achary said leaders of all parties and people were being invited to the PM’s meeting, which is expected to be attended by lakhs. According to him, works of Nagarkurool 167 km national highway and Somasila-Siddeswaram bridge were already on with Central government funds. He said the PM would be requested in the meeting to have railway links between Bhootpur- Srisailam NH and Gadwal and Suryapet.

Achary claimed that the Congress party has lost people’s confidence for its ‘failure’ to honour the six guarantees. He said the country needs Modi’s leadership, while expressing confidence that the party would win highest number of Lok Sabha seats in the State.

Wanaparth ZP chairman Loknath Reddy, DCCB director Jakka Raghunandan Reddy, BJP State executive member Dilip Achary accompanied Achary.