PM will lose if elections held using ballot papers: Revanth

Hyderabad / Wayanad: While ridiculing the BJP’s ‘400 plus slogan’, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is campaigning in Wayanad in Kerala said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers South India only during the time of elections for seeking votes.

Speaking to the media in Wayanad, Revanth felt that the slogan of ‘400 paar’ was good, but the BJP under Modi’s leadership would not succeed for the third consecutive term, as people would not be voting for the party which has betrayed them. “South India is in India only, why didn't he come here earlier? Why didn't he give us the bullet train and riverfront like Sabarmati? He is only remembering South India for votes,” the CM said.

Revanth also pointed out that the South Indian leaders within the party were deprived of key positions in the government, and the South did not receive the financial allocations it deserved. “BJP has no right to seek votes here. South has banned them. BJP is doing legal corruption, and all those who are doing it, including Pinarayi Vijayan, are coordinating with PM Modi,” he alleged.

He voiced confidence that Rahul Gandhi is going to be the next Prime Minister of India. “For the last 10 years, the Prime Minister has been from Varanasi and for the coming 20 years, the Prime Minister will be from Wayanad. Everyone has the same doubt – when the BJP leaders meet us in Central Hall, they say that to date PM Modi and electronic voting machines (EVMs) are there, you (Congress) won't be coming to power. What relation does PM Modi have with EVMs? Why is the BJP fearing to have elections held through ballot paper? Elections around the world are being conducted through ballot paper, only India is using EVMs. We and the people have lost faith in EVMs, only the BJP has faith in it,” he pointed out.