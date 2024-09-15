Live
Pocharam assumes charge as Agricultural Adviser
Highlights
Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Member of Bansuwada Constituency, Telangana State Government Agricultural Advisers, met Telangana Congress Party Affairs in-charge Deepadas Munshi on Saturday on the occasion of assuming office as Telangana State Agricultural Advisers.
On the occasion, Deepadas congratulated Pocharam. Similarly, secretaries of the newly appointed Indian Congress Committee for Telangana affairs that included PC Vishnunath (Kerala MLA) and P Viswanathan (Tamil Nadu Kancheepuram MP) were also felicitated with a shawl by Pocharam.
