Pocharam plans big events to mark Telangana merger day

Nizamabad: Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy has called for Telangana merger to be celebrated as National Integration Day.

Srinivasa Reddy held a meeting at the MLA camp office in Bhansuwada on the conduct of Telangana National Unity Vajrotsavam. Speaking on this occasion, Speaker Pocharam said that India got independence on August 15, 1947 and Telangana was merged into India on September 17, 1948.

He explained that by the time of Independence of India, there were 584 autonomous States in the country. He also said that along with Telangana which was under Nizam rule, now Vidarbha in Maharashtra and Nizam ruled areas in Karnataka were merged with India on September 17, 1948.

The Speaker said that recently India's Independence Diamond Jubilee was celebrated for 15 days.

He said that the state government decided to organise the Telangana National Unity Diamond Festival for three days.

Pocharam said that these festivals will be organised officially by the government.

He said that on September 16, 15,000 people from all sections of the Bansuwada constituency will be mobilised.

He explained the activity that at the Government Junior College of Bansuwada town, all of them will rally together with the national flags on the main road of Chetabuni town.

He said that the demonstration will be carried out with a four kilometer-long national flag.

He said that 15,000 people in government junior colleges will be provided meals on behalf of the government.

The Speaker requested that all the public representatives and officials should work together to make this programme a success.

Bansuvada RDO Raja Goud, District Rythubandhu President Anji Reddy, Municipal Chairman Jangam Gangadhar, public representatives and officials of the constituency participated.