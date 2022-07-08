Poets play a major role in sensitising people: Vinay Bhaskar

Hanumakonda: Poetry has the ability to sensitise people and make them learn to live together in peace in spite of the ethnic differences, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Speaking at the Kavi Sammelanam organised as part of Kakatiya Vaibhava Saptaham day-two here on Friday, he said that poetry has an incredible power to influence the social conversation and the public mind; hence, the role of poets in the society is important.

Vinay said that the State Government which is committed to organise the Kakatiya fete on a grand note had invited the 22nd descendent of Kakatiya Dynasty Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo, also known as Bastar Maharaj, who now lives in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. It's appropriate to invite him as we still have the chain-link lake system of the kakatiyas still intact, Vinay said.

Sahitya Akademi award winner Ampasayya Naveen said that poets play a major role in protecting history. "It's not possible to collect the historical facts of the Kakatiyas without referring to the poetry," Naveen said.

More than 100 poets participated in the Kavi Sammelanam. Mayor Gundu Sudharani, KUDA chairman Sundar Raj Yadav, ZP chairman M Sudheer Kumar, Prof banna Ailaiah, VT Vidyarthi, Potlapally Srinivas Rao, T Narender, Asanala Srinivas, Billa Mahender and Gulshan were among others present.

Meanwhile, the authorities also organised classical dance programmes elsewhere in the city as part of Kakatiya Vaibhav Saptaham.