Poised to win with huge majority: Bandi Sanjay

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed confidence that he is going to win with a huge majority.

He said that the BJP is going to win majority seats in Telangana as well. The true heroes are the activists who fought hard holding the saffron flag despite the many obstacles created by the ruling party in the election. He said that he will create a peaceful atmosphere in Karimnagar and make everyone feel inspired.

After the election polling ended, Bandi Sanjay spoke to the media at the MP’s office and congratulated the Election Commission for conducting the election peacefully. He thanked Manda Krishna Madiga and all the MRPS workers who fully cooperated in the election, especially, the voters who have their faith in BJP and Pm Narendra Modi.

Even though the leaders of the ruling party abused the staff and there and tried to attack the activists, BJP activists acted with restraint. BJP cadres worked with the goal of holding elections in a peaceful environment and preserving the spirit of democracy.