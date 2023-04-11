Police acting like rubbers stamps at instance of CMO: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday took strong exception to the police seeking cancellation of his bail while lashing out at the Warangal Police Commissioner.

Addressing the media here, he said there is no surprise in police seeking cancellation of his bail since they are only "rubber stamps and do as per the directions of CMO." "Am I a terrorist or naxal for seeking cancellation of bail?"

The Karimnagar MP questioned why notices were served to Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender. He said the police were asking for his mobile phone. "The phone was there when I was arrested in Karimnagar and moved to Siddipet." Myself, my personal assistant, and my phone were in custody of the police. They have taken my phone, but they are enacting a drama by asking me for the same," he alleged.

He pointed out that KCR had been reportedly shocked to see the BRS and MPs call list in my phone, wondering how so many from his party were in touch with me.

Coming down heavily on the Warangal CP, Bandi claimed that he was digging out details of his omissions and commissions from filing the Satyababu murder case in Vijayawada, his assets while working in Khammam and Nalgonda districts.

He dared the Warangal CP to disclose his call list, alleging that it would reveal how many times he had spoken with the CM and ministers about the case.

The MP threatened to file a defamation case against the CP. Earlier, he and several district party residents saw Telugu film 'Balagam'. Bandi told the media that he had seen the film which highlighted how to respect elders in a family after they died.

"The film, sans commercial aspects, was produced to give a message on keeping up human and family relations.