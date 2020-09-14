Police Alerted After Maoists Make Come Back To Telangana

Telangana Police department is using the technology to keep an eye on Maoists. According to the sources, Police officials have found a clue on the movement of Maoists through drone cameras. Through this clue, they have found out that, a group of Maoists are crossing the small pond near Chhattisgarh Sookshma district Kishtaram police station area's Paalodi forest region. Thus, Telangana Police department has alerted Chhattisgarh police department as well. Through drone camera, police officials have clicked a few pics and videos for further assistance as well.

In the last two months, many shootouts happened in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and even one Maoist breathed his last on 3rd September (Bhadradri district Gundala Mandal) and 2 Maoists got killed on 7th September (Charla Mandal). With this information, Police officials have tightened the security in Mulugu, Bhadrachalam, Pinapaka, Mathani areas.