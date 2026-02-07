Police arrest four, copper cables worth Rs 6 lakh recovered

The Kukatpally police arrested four persons and recovered 500 kilograms of copper cables worth approximately Rs 6 lakh in connection with a theft case reported in the Kukatpally area. Police arrested Lakhindra Boruah (26), Anupam Gogoi (26), Neetu Das (25) and Nabajyoti Das, all native of Assam and working as a security guards in the city. According to police, on February 4, Ulli Kunal, site engineer at Makuta Taranga, IDL Lake, Kukatpally, lodged a complaint stating that seven bundles of copper armoured cables had been stolen by unknown persons during the previous night.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under Section 305 BNS, and an investigation was immediately taken up. During the investigation, on February 5, Kukatpally police noticed four persons moving suspiciously. Upon questioning, it was revealed that they were working as security personnel at the Makuta Tripura site. During interrogation, they confessed to committing the theft.

Police arrested all four accused and seized 500 kg of stolen copper cables from their possession. Police stated that the accused had developed habits of alcohol consumption and smoking and committed the theft to meet their personal expenses.

Kukatpally police advise the public, contractors and site owners to conduct proper background verification of security personnel before employment and to verify and retain their identity documents.

In a separate case, Kukatpally police arrested Mohammed Salman, a resident of Moosapet for stealing a bike. During interrogation, he confessed to stealing a two-wheeler in December from Anjaneya Nagar, Moosapet and stealing two mobile phones five days ago from Vinavi Hostel, Moosapet. The stolen vehicle and mobile phones were recovered.