Police arrest two with `1.52 cr worth hashish oil

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT), Bhongir, along with the Pochampally police, apprehended two interstate drug peddlers involved in the possession of hash oil. They seized 10.2 kg of oil worth Rs 1.52 crore from them.

The arrested persons were: Gammeli Govinda Rao (36) and Korra Rambabu (30), both from Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, Govinda and Rambabu are friends and indulged in illicit drug trade to earn easy money. They were procuring hashish oil from their known persons in AP and selling it to needy customers. According to their plan, on August 26, Govinda and Rambabu procured about 10.2 kg of hashish oil from Chanti and Laxmi Naidu and proceeded to Hyderabad. They got down from the RTC bus at Kothaguda X roads. They were apprehended at Ayyappa Swamy Temple. Efforts are on to apprehend Chanti and Laxmi Nayudu, the police said. It is learnt that approximately 40 kg ganja is used for making 1 kg hashish oil, thus the total 10.2 kg hashish oil consumed approximately 450 kg ganja.