Police arrested three in failed robbery in Telangana Grameena Bank

Adilabad: Police arrested three involved in a burglary in Telangana Grameena bank at Ramai village of Adilabad rural mandal a few months ago.

Addressing a press conference held at police headquarters superintendent of police Aakhi Mahajan said that, youth are addicted to the lavish lifestyle and easymoney formed a group of nine members. In that three accused were arrested and another are three absconding and another three are in the jail for their alleged role in the robbery at Telangana Grameena bank at Ramai village of Adilabad rural police station limits.

SP said on last 13 december 2024 night some unknown offenders tried to rob the bank by making a hole to the backside wall of Telangana Grameena Bank.

After making a hole one of the accused entered into the bank from that hole and at the time a human motion sensor alarm (Siren) was detected and blown up.

The alert siren accused fled away from the bank.

Police seized Gas Cutter, Cylinder and crowbar which was used in Bank robbery attempts.

The accused were identified as Dagad Sai, Ashok alias Asha Arrested previously he was arrested in a Attempt to Murder case at Mavala Police Station, Minugu Rajesh , Chavan Ravi accused in a Supari murder case, currently arrested in property offence and in jail, previously he was arrested in an attempt to murder case at Mavala Police Station. Sunny alias Sukdev currently arrested in property offence and in jail.

Pushpa alian Pawan (absconding)

Govindu Karthik alias Golden Karthik, currently arrested in Adilabad ll Town murder case and in jail, Manikantha Absconding, Jadhav Raju Absconding

A case has been registered against 09 people at Adilabad Rural Police Station.

SP said that all the accused were arrested previously in several theft cases in different districts. A special team has been formed to arrest the remaining accused, he said.