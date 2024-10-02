Police bans DJs, firecrackers during religious rallies in city

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand has issued an order prohibiting use of DJs and firecrackers across Hyderabad. The decision has been taken to curb noise pollution. The decision was made after observing an alarming increase in use of DJ sound systems and firecrackers during festival processions.

As per the notification, use of DJ sound systems, DJ sound mixers, sound amplifiers, and other high-sound-generating equipment, appliances, and apparatus or contrivance that is capable of producing or reproducing sounds is prohibited during religious processions.It was mentioned that use of DJ systems is harmful to the body and causes significant noise pollution.

The use of DJ systems during religious processions also increases the chances of uncontrolled behaviour by participants, potentially leading to law and order issues. This also results in confusion and improper communication among the procession organisers and the government departments, which may further result in a lack of proper monitoring, the notification added.